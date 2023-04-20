Maple Ridge council reviews budget feedback, assessment changes

Maple Ridge council is proceeding with a budget with a 5.65 per cent increase. (The News files)

Maple Ridge city council is preparing to debate a budget that will increase taxes 5.65 per cent.

On Tuesday, April 25, council will be asked to give three readings to two bylaws that will impact tax rates – the 2023 Property Tax Rates Bylaw, and the 2023-2027 Financial Plan Bylaw.

Councillors reviewed them both on Tuesday, April 18, at their Committee of the Whole meeting. They cannot be debated in that meeting, but councillors were able to ask questions of staff. The tax rate bylaw must be adopted before May 15.

Staff offered a report about public feedback on the financial plan, which took place from March 31 to April 14, using the city’s online Engage Maple Ridge platform. The public was invited to the platform via the city website, in a media release, on city social media forums, and via a Mayor’s Minute video featuring Mayor Dan Ruimy.

The platform saw 388 visitors, and of those, 55 participated in a survey. There were also six messages sent to the city budget inbox.

Based on this feedback, staff said commentary was sympathetic to the city facing inflationary pressures in budgeting, but noted residents have been impacted by those same pressures.

The respondents were:

• 12 per cent in support of the budget,

• 46 per cent mixed or neutral, and

• 41 per cent wanting the tax increase reduced.

Chief financial officer Trevor Thompson also told council the updated B.C. assessment roll has been received, and city hall can determine what share of the city’s tax burden each homeowner will receive.

The average market value increase for residential properties was nine per cent, based on the market value as of July 1, 2022. However, the actual increase or decrease in taxes for a property will vary based on its individual assessed value.

City staff offered a comparison of eight sample property tax levies and assessments, which highlighted the variability.

On the high end, it showed a Silver Valley residential property with an assessment of $2.13 million, which is up 12.1 per cent from last year. The property’s total levy would be $8,726. That’s up 8.2 per cent over the $8,067 levy for the property in 2022.

The total levy includes all charges on a property tax bill – primarily school taxes, Metro taxes, utility fees, and the general municipal tax.

On the low end is a $600,000 town centre strata property, with an assessment that rose 11.5 per cent. It would have a total levy of $3,548. That’s up 7.2 per cent from a $3,309 total levy in 2022.

These levies do not include the homeowner grant, which is $570 for the basic grant and $845 for seniors.

The city website has a property tax estimator at mapleridge.ca for property owners to estimate the 2023 amount of tax they will need to pay by July 4.