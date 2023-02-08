Maple Ridge council still planning parks and rec projects

The proposed floating docks and boathouse at Whonnock Lake. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News.)

The City of Maple Ridge council is still planning to move ahead with parks and recreation facilities that were approved by a previous council in 2018, but have not yet been financed.

The Silver Valley neighbourhood gathering places, and the Whonnock Lake Canoe and Kayak Facility Improvements are each $1 million projects. A new ice sheet at Planet Ice will cost an estimated $23.5 million.

The arena expansion project is still being developed, and in December the city asked the Agricultural Land Commission for approval. The rink sits on protected farmland. The ALC has allowed a building of a maximum of 10,000 square meters, and the expanded facility would be 11,800.

The Whonnock Lake Canoe and Kayak Improvements project is stalled, and awaits resolution of a land tenure issue, explained director of parks and facilities Valoree Richmond. A design has been completed, and will be moving ahead once that issue is resolved. It will include a new floating dock, a floating building platform, boathouse and renovation of the clubhouse.

Council heard that the first of two Silver Valley Gather Place projects is complete at Blaney Hamlet Park on 230A Street, and a second is coming in the Horse Hamlet area.

The city’s bylaws that authorize borrowing expire in March, so council is pursuing a bylaw to remove that expiry date, and make those funds available indefinitely. Council is not yet making a financial commitment.

“We’re not borrowing, we’re authorizing to borrow,” clarified Coun. Ahmed Yousef.

The issue was reviewed buy council in committee, and will be before a regular council meeting on Feb. 14 for approval.

