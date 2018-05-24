Maple Ridge council tells BC Housing it wants better

Anita Place Tent City has been running for a year in downtown Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Fix the current model of supportive housing and shelter or forget about putting one in Maple Ridge, says Mayor Nicole Read.

Because no matter where such a shelter is located, it will run into the same opposition that B.C. Housing’s proposal for an 85-bed complex at 11749 Burnett St. encountered, Read said.

Council, on Tuesday, voted 5-2 against first reading of the project.

“We weren’t saying, ‘No, we don’t want this,” Read said of council’s decision.

Instead, most on council agreed Tuesday that these facilities are needed, but the operation model needs to be changed. Otherwise the issues will be the same wherever the shelter goes, Read added.

She called for B.C. Housing to pilot a new operational model for supportive housing and shelters in Maple Ridge, using staff more qualified to deal with the range of issues, from addictions to mental health.

“We have a problem with the operating model. But it needs to be [Fraser] Health who are leading the operation of these facilities. These people are homeless because of the result of health-care issues, primarily. Until we treat the health-care issues, we’re not going to get good outcomes.

“We have to shift the contracting model to health-based services that truly match the population on the ground who suffer from mental illness, physical health-care issues and drug addiction.”

She expects to hear back from B.C. Housing and she wants the provincial government to respond. She said if B.C. Housing came back with such a new shelter operation model, that council might respond differently.

The approach isn’t working anywhere in B.C.

“Nobody really understands where the money is going. Look at how much money is going to the Downtown Eastside.

“At what point does the provincial government listen?”

The rejection of the shelter means the end, for the time being, of the Salvation Army’s Ridge Meadows Ministries plans to relocate its shelter services. The Salvation Army had been named as the operator of the new facility.

B.C. Housing hasn’t said yet what its plans for its property on Burnett Street, which it bought recently for $3.6 million.

Coun. Bob Masse agrees with Read that the current shelter model isn’t working.

“For me, moving the shelter there … to have it where you can’t use any drugs or alcohol on the premises, but you can be actively in addiction … that just made it a non-fit for the neighbourhood,” Masse said.

He repeated his claim that without exact data, it’s hard to make decisions, pointing out that the number of people the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries says it has housed includes those who stayed only briefly at the shelter and then returned to their own communities.

He’s not sure what happens given council’s decision on Tuesday.

“We haven’t closed the door to looking at housing. We haven’t said no completely.”

But change may result from the extensive council discussion on the topic. Maybe the province could come back with a new model of operating shelters, Masse said.

Coun. Gordy Robson agreed that there seems to be some new-found unity on council, although Couns. Craig Speirs and Kiersten Duncan voted for first reading.

Robson, too, supported the mayor in calling for a new way to operate shelters.

“I think the mayor’s absolutely right. We know this is not working. Let’s try something new.”

He also agreed that Fraser Health should be planning a new housing project rather than B.C. Housing. But he questions if there’s any need for a new shelter in Maple Ridge, citing the existing Salvation Army shelter (15 supportive housing beds, 30 emergency shelter beds and 30 mats) and the 55 temporary modular homes that soon B.C. Housing will soon build on Royal Crescent to house residents of Anita Place Tent City and others who are homeless.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services is also starting soon on its new building that will have 94 affordable housing units, he pointed out.

“We don’t know that we’re in dire need of anything right now. I don’t know that we need them,” Robson said.

During Tuesday’s lengthy council meeting, Coun. Tyler Shymkiw mentioned a previous location considered for a shelter in 2016 at 21375 Lougheed Hwy. That proposal was rejected by the government at the time. An affordable housing building for seniors and families is now being proposed for that location.

Robson said he hasn’t heard of any plan to offer that location as a new place for a supportive housing and shelter.

“That’s just dropped off the radar.”

Dr. Michael Orser, with Alouette Animal Hospital, which owns the building next door, said he’d have similar concerns as two year ago when a shelter was proposed next door.