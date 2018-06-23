Maple Ridge council to consider three ALR exclusions

Sergio Alano of Golden Eagle Farm Group shows concrete slabs on the former Pelton property which is now proposed for an ALR exclusion. (THE NEWS files)

Tuesday’s Maple Ridge city council meeting will see councillors consider three proposals to remove farmland from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

There is a proposal to exclude 22.66 hectares (56 acres) at 203 Street, near the corner of Golden Ears Way, at the former Pelton Reforestation Farm.

There is another to exclude 8.2 hectares (20.5 acres) on the farm on 128th Avenue that is home to Golden Ears Cheesecrafters. Both of these proposals would add employment lands to the city.

And there is a third to exclude almost one hectare (2.4 acres) on 250th Street, at a site where a proposed poultry farm met opposition from residential neighbours. It would become a residential development.

The former Pelton property would be developed for a business park, movie studio and temporary accommodation for movie industry professionals, which would employ 925 people, says a staff report to council. The applicant, Golden Eagle Farm Group, would offer an equivalent amount of land in Pitt Meadows that is currently used for blueberry production to be included in the ALR.

Their proposal would also include agricultural uses, as the applicant would donate five acres to the University of the Fraser Valley to be used for incubator farms for new farmers. There would also be a donation of $2 million in land, cash and facilities to the university to develop a food innovation centre. They would also offer processing space for local farmers, and space for the Haney Farmer’s Market storage.

The report from staff notes that Maple Ridge’s commercial and industrial strategy identified the need for 200 acres of additional industrial land.

“The Commercial and Industrial Strategy recognizes the need for additional employment lands, but with the exception of the Albion Flats, cautions against relying on exclusion applications for meeting this need,” said the report by planner Diana Hall.

“The merits of this application are the contributory measures to offset the loss of agricultural land, and its support of small scale agriculture,” it added.

The report also included a submission to the Agricultural Land Commission by Jim Chu of Golden Eagle in May, in which he states:

“As the proponent, Golden Eagle Farms is B.C.’s largest cash crop farmer and we believe we have invested more into farming locally and world-wide than any other private sector farmer in B.C. We have the technical and corporate competencies to ensure the agricultural improvements outlined in this proposal will be made.”

“Golden Eagle Farms and the Aquilini Group are not farm land speculators. This is the first-ever application by companies controlled by the Aquilini family for an ALR exclusion.”

The second request of an ALR exclusion is at a property that is part of the Davison Dairy Farm, and the applicant is Pivotal Development Consultants Ltd.

The applicant makes comparisons to the Golden Eagle proposal, saying the 20.5 acre site is the more logical place for business development land.

“The Aquilini property is on the North side of 128th Ave and not adjacent to existing development. The Aquilini proposal would create a situation where we have a large swath of farm land in between existing urban development and the new business development. Again, it seems more logical to contain any new development on the South side of 128th Ave,” said their application.

“The Davison Family are very proud of their fifth generation dairy farm and would like to relocate it to the interior of BC where they can operate much more efficiently and preserve the family dairy farm tradition for many more generations without the constant complaints about the smell of their dairy farm from the residential neighbours.”

The one-hectare application by Eva Pozsar at 12225-250th Street said he bought the farm to start a poultry operation with her husband Andrew. They did a neighbourhood survey in January 2017 and the results were “disastrous.”

“The neighbourhood immediately became very angry about the farming proposal. We had no other choice but to temporary abandon our farming plans in March 2017,” says their proposal. They site a lack of buffering from their farm.

“Unfortunately, the City of Maple Ridge allowed our residential neighbours to completely destroy the buffer and build structures only five feet from the ALR boundary. By now there is absolutely no separation between my farmland and my residential neighbours.”

The city staff report notes that other types of agriculture “could actually benefit from closer proximity to residential development.”

“Should this application prove successful, it will reduce the land base in the Agricultural Land Reserve within the community and likely increase speculative interests in agricultural properties next to residential development,” said the staff report.

Already opponents of removing these lands from the ALR have been voicing their opposition.

“In a poll taken a few years ago, 80 per cent of the population of Maple Ridge wished to see the agricultural character of Maple Ridge protected,” said Charlen Fiehn.

“There was a petition in 2016 to the Maple Ridge Mayor and council, started by a Carly O’Rourke, which states ‘Climate change, peak oil and the need for sustainable food lands are major reasons to protect and maintain the Agricultural Land Reserve for future needs.’

“Nothing has changed since then. Say no to the application to exclude this land from the Agricultural Land Reserve.”