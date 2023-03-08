Maple Ridge council to streamline housing approval process

‘We have a role to play in reducing any red tape’ says mayor

Mayor Dan Ruimy said council can reduce red tape for housing projects. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge city council wants new policies and bylaws to support housing affordability.

Last week, council directed staff to bring proposals to modernize and expedite the processes required to review and approve new housing projects.

“We know how much demand there is for housing in our community and across the region, and council is committed to collaborating with all levels of government to deliver housing across the spectrum of needs,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy. “Council recognizes that as a local government we have a role to play in reducing any red tape associated with construction of new housing in the community. We are keen to move forward with these changes that will help meet council’s goal of delivering new housing for our community at an accelerated rate.”

Staff will bring updates to:

• Enable the director of planning to approve development variance permits for certain minor variances.

• Permit certain rezoning applications, consistent with the Official Community Plan (OCP), to proceed without a public hearing, where appropriate public notice has been made.

• Enable additional means of publication for public notices beyond posting in the local newspaper.

The changes still allow council to determine if they would like a public hearing.

These changes are due to the new powers granted to local governments by the BC Government’s Bill 26 to modernize and streamline approval processes. The changes could reduce development variance permitting process times from four months to under a month. The elimination of the public hearings for OCP compliant projects could reduce approval times by three to six weeks.

Other initiatives underway include a development process review, a new application processing system, and a variety of options to increase rental housing stock.