Coun. Kiersten Duncan was re-elected in 2018. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge councillor back at work

Duncan away because of car accident

Maple Ridge council is back to full strenth after the return of Coun. Kiersten Duncan.

Duncan was back at council Tuesday after being off work after being injured in a motor vehicle accident on May 3.

Her recovery also required her to be away from her full-time job as a first-aid instructor.

“I’m very happy to announce that I am officially returning to work today and am in attendance at today’s council meetings. Thank you for your patience and understanding while I recover from my car accident,” Duncan said via Twitter.

Duncan was re-elected during the civic elections in October and said previously that the new council is trying to work together, “which is really positive. I really appreciate that.”

