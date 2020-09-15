Maple Ridge councillor to run for BC Liberal nomination

Chelsa Meadus is running for the BC Liberal nomination in Maple Ridge-Mission. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge city councillor Chelsa Meadus announced Tuesday she will be running for the BC Liberal nomination for the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission.

Meadus will run for the nomination against Onyeka Dozie, who was a Maple Ridge council candidate in the last election.

Meadus, who is in her first term on council, said she had planned to run for the senior government role when her children were older, but recently changed her mind.

“I felt confident we had a number of great candidates stepping forward for the BC Liberal Party to make for a great race to secure the Maple Ridge-Mission riding,” she said. “When I learned a number of the candidates were not going to run for the nomination, I felt compelled to run.

“I believe I am best positioned to support people across the province and within my riding, because I understand provincial support, partnership and collaboration builds a strong connected community, local government success and strengthens the local economy.”

The riding is currently held by NDP MLA Bob D’Eith.

She said health care requires some significant improvement, and the lack of available doctors leaves many citizens without consistent patient-centred care. The addiction and mental health crisis under the current government’s “single-pronged approach” is not working, she said, and those impacted need options including on-demand treatment and long-term, supported recovery programs.

“Current policy in this arena isn’t working, showing significant increases in numbers, false promises of wrap-around supports, and underfunded programs have resulted in municipal governments shouldering the burden,” said Meadus

She said low barrier housing facilities are “a prime example of a major decision that took place in Maple Ridge without proper public engagement and as a result the community is suffering.”

“Rebuilding community connections is a major priority for me, I have been involved in community engagement for 20 years, that sets me apart from others running for the provincial seat.”

A date for the Liberal party’s nomination vote has yet to be announced.



