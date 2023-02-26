Maple Ridge councillors given Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals

MP Marc Dalton with city Councillor Ahmed Yousef. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Two Maple Ridge city councillors received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal from Member of Parliament Marc Dalton recently.

Judy Dueck and Ahmed Yousef joined Mayor Dan Ruimy in receiving this special recognition honouring their community service and the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Dueck served on the Board of Education from 1993 to 2002, and then was elected to city council for the first time in 2002. Yousef is in his second four-year term on council, while Ruimy served as MP before being elected mayor in 2022.

The medals commemorate the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth the Second to the Throne.

