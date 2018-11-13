Maple Ridge councillors named to local groups

Maple Ridge council’s first full meeting Tuesday was expected to confirm the chores and tasks groups that each councillor will be working on as it mobilizes into action, following the Oct. 20 civic election.

For the next year, each councillor will take turns serving as the acting mayor for two months, covering for the mayor when needed.

Coun. Gordy Robson will be acting mayor for the first three months, from November to January, with Coun. Kirsten Duncan serving as acting mayor from February to March, followed by Coun. Judy Dueck from April to May.

In the second part of the year, council newcomers will take on the role with Coun. Chelsa Meadus serving as acting mayor in June and July, Coun. Ahmed Yousef from August to September and Coun. Ryan Svendsen as acting mayor from October to November.

Mayor Michael Morden will represent Maple Ridge on the Metro Vancouver board, as well as the Mayor’s Council on Regional Transportation which oversees TransLink.

Coun. Meadus will represent Maple Ridge on the Fraser Basin Council, which deals with environmental issues, while Coun. Svendsen will serve on the Fraser Vally Regional Library board, as well as the community heritage commission and the public art steering committee.

Coun. Yousef is council’s representative on the active transportation advisory committee and the economic development committee, while Coun. Robson will be on the agricultural advisory committee.

Coun. Duncan will be on the municipal advisory committee on accessibility and inclusiveness, while Coun. Dueck will be council liaison to the economic advisory committee and social policy advisory committee.

“While council hasn’t yet had the opportunity to have a fulsome discussion around the committees that are in place, as well as any gaps, we believe it’s important to recognize and appreciate the expertise in our community as we tackle local issues. We all look forward to our first meetings with these groups in the coming days and weeks,” Mayor Mike Morden said in a news release.

When it comes to joint Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows committees, Morden, Robson and chief administrative officer Paul Gill, will represent Maple Ridge on the Pitt Meadows Airport Society, while Morden and Robson will be on the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows policing task force.