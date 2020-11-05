Maple Ridge couple lost son in stabbing, already in cancer battle

A Maple Ridge couple that was victimized by a fatal family stabbing incident is the subject of an online fundraiser.

There is a gofundme page started for Marty and Kathy McKewan. Their son Connor is accused of having stabbed his brother Brandon to death, and also injuring his mother, in a tragic incident on Oct. 28 at their home in Silver Valley.

Kathy suffered significant injuries, and is now recovering.

This trauma followed on the heels of medical trials the family has endured. Marty was not injured in the Oct. 28 incident, but has been off work for more than seven years with heart disease. During the summer, the family learned he has stomach cancer.

“On Nov. 1 Marty was admitted for emergency surgery due to a blocked aorta that cut off blood flow to the lower half of his body. Thankfully he is in recovery but will be in hospital for the next month. His original cancer surgery has now been postponed for six months,” reads the gofundme.

Their son Connor McKewan has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is in custody, having made a court appearance on Oct. 29. He will next appear in Surrey provincial court on Nov. 20. None of these charges have been proven in court.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge man charged with murder in family stabbings

“We are reaching out at this time in hopes to take away some of the financial burden Marty and Kathy will be facing for many months to come,” reads the gofundme.

The total reached more than $26,000 in less than 24 hours. The largest donation was $1,000, and there is broad support from more than 250 donors as of Thursday morning.

“Funds raised will be used to assist with living costs as the two of them will be unable to work, to assist with funeral costs for their eldest son and other unforeseeable expenses. It is our hopes that funds raised will bring some financial ease during this difficult time as moving forward Kathy will be Marty’s full-time caregiver.

“Both of them need to focus on recovering emotionally and physically.”



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

