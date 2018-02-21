Maple Ridge residents Duane Sharpe (Canada ball cap) and Trish Sharpe in Canada tuque surround Cassie Sharpe moments after she won women’s ski halfpipe. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge couple sees their family win Winter Olympic gold

Duane and Trish Sharpe in South Korea to watch niece Cassie Sharpe take the podium

A Maple Ridge family got to see firsthand one of their own win Winter Olympic gold.

Albion residents Duane and Trish Sharpe are in PyeongJang, South Korea, and saw their niece Cassie Sharpe, of Comox, take gold in women’s ski halfpipe on Tuesday.

After the medal presentation they all gathered around Cassie for a photo to celebrate the event.

“I think we all watched it with a bit of nervousness … but it was a great result and certainly something that we are all really proud of,” said Comox Mayor Paul Ives.

Previous story
Violent sex offender found not guilty of breach for smoking marijuana

Just Posted

Maple Ridge couple sees their family win Winter Olympic gold

Duane and Trish Sharpe in South Korea to watch niece Cassie Sharpe take the podium

Disney TV series shot in Maple Ridge

The first season of Fast Layne was on location at Lougheed Tire

Maple Ridge drafting new business sign bylaw

Addressing everything from sandwich boards to inflatable characters

Lawsuit seeks damages after Lower Mainland man recorded female employees in washroom

Workers’ Compensation Board serves notices of claim

Helping homeless stay warm in Maple Ridge

Many Anita Place residents staying in their tents

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Violent sex offender found not guilty of breach for smoking marijuana

Once designated a dangerous offender, Kevin Miller reportedly back at Chilliwack halfway house

Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Oliver Fire Department posts video about their B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into second place

A gold in ski cross and a bronze in bobsleigh as men’s hockey advances to the semis

5 to start your day

NDP rolls out first budget, piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students and more

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at 99

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Most Read