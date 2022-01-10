Maple Ridge COVID-19 vaccine clinic now open 7 days a week

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Haney Place Mall will be open seven days a week to increase access to booster doses.

Fraser Health announced Friday, Jan. 7, that they are expanding or reopening mass COVID-19 immunization clinics to “support our current immunization plans as we work to provide booster doses to our communities over the coming months”.

In Maple Ridge the clinic at Haney Place Mall, at 11900 Haney Place, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week for all those aged five-years and older.

Haney Place Mall is now one of 18 immunization clinics across the Fraser Health region.

“With this new clinic capacity, across all of our sites, we expect to provide an average of 75,000 immunizations weekly by January 17, 2022, up from an average of 32,000 immunizations weekly in December 2021,” announced Fraser Health in an information bulletin. “In addition, we expect pharmacies in our region to provide an average of 40,000 immunizations weekly by January 17, 2022, up from an average of 18,000 immunizations weekly in December 2021.”

As of Friday, Dec. 31, everyone 18-years and older are able to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, six months after receiving their second dose.

Those able to receive a booster who are registered with the Get Vaccinated provincial registration system, will receive an invitation for their booster shot either by email, test message, or phone call, to book an appointment. An invitation must be received in order to book a booster shot or a third dose of the vaccine for those who are eligible.

Invitations are also being issued to those registered to those who need their first or second vaccinations. Second doses are given around 56 days after the first dose.

Fraser Health said they are committed to ensuring everyone who wants a booster dose has access and they are looking for opportunities for additional clinic locations.

Currently the health authority is working on setting up additional sites in Burnaby and Coquitlam areas.

Appointments are open to anyone five-years and older and to anyone living in the Fraser Health area, including those without personal health numbers and/or those who are not residents of the province. Although not all Fraser Health clinics are for all ages.

A notice on the Fraser Health website says COVID-19 testing and immunization sites are all experiencing high volumes and only booked appointments are being accepted at this time.

Fraser Health also notes that vaccine type is determined by daily supply.

“Fraser Health is grateful for our partnerships with municipalities, business leaders, community organizations and Divisions of Family Practice for their support of these clinics.”

For a full list of clinics go to fraserhealth.ca/easi#.YdyK7hPMJTY.

To book an appointment go to www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register.

