Maple Ridge crash sends two to hospital

Two-car collision on Dewdney Trunk Road on Thursday night

Two drivers went to hospital after a car crash in Maple Ridge on Aug. 28, 2020. (Barry Brinkman/Special to The News)

A car accident in Maple Ridge sent two drivers to hospital on Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. last night there was a two-car collision at the intersection of 216th Avenue and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue crews needed to cut the door from one vehicle to free the driver.

Both drivers were taken to hospital by ambulance.

More details as they become available.



