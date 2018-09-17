Maple Ridge daycare closed after flood waters pour inside

Effects of Friday’s downpour will be felt for months

Friday afternoon’s flash flood not only wiped out Anita Place Tent City, it has closed the doors of the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre on Dewdney Trunk Road for several weeks.

Water backed up into the parking lot in the building in the 22600-block. The damage to the building is extensive, the centre said on its Facebook page.

The daycare centre is now closed and will be for two to three months.

“We will continue to offer services offsite and are busy trying to find space to continue therapies and to set up administration,” the centre said.

Donations however are already starting to pour in and staff are already looking at alternative locations.

Staff are meeting early Monday morning and updates will follow. The building had just been renovated with the help of Keller Williams Realty. “So this has hit hard in many ways, but we will keep working on things and look forward to welcoming children and families back to a new inside,” said the child development centre.

The building housed the Start Smart Childcare Centre and the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre.

More updates will follow, the centre said.

 

