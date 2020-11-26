Representatives of MK Illumination light up Memorial Peace Park on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge decorating for Christmas

Lights and decorations going up in the downtown

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Maple Ridge.

One month before Santa’s arrival, the iconic bell decorations were installed on lampposts along 224th Street and on the Lougheed Highway through the downtown core.

They bells are a bit of local Christmas history. They were purchased by a group of Haney business owners in 1966 for the downtown at a cost of $10,000, as a downtown revitalization project.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Christmas bells turn 50

They faded and cracked over the years, and in 2013 the city found the original molds, and a new set of 65 bells was made by Northwest Plastics in Port Coquitlam.

The festive decorations were going up on Wednesday, and MK Illumination was also putting up LED light displays in Memorial Peace Park, and decorating the bandstand.

 


Christmas

