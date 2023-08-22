Maple Ridge developer frustrated by government bureaucracy

Meadows Walk developer Shahin Soheili said dealing with bureaucracy costs builders years in time, and adds to the cost of housing. (Neil Corbett/The News)

A developer in Maple Ridge, who wants to build a condo complex that would meet the special needs of people on the autism spectrum and seniors, said the project has been swamped in government red tape.

Bureaucrats at city hall, Fortis, the federal government’s CHMC and provincial agencies including the Residential Tenancy Branch have stalled a project that started in 2018.

At least one councillor believes this developer’s experience is a good argument for the city having a concierge service to assist some builders.

Shahin Soheili explained he was inspired to start the housing project by his son, who is on the autism spectrum. He is able to cope well most of the time, and attends university. But when his autism is triggered, he can become disturbed, and needs support. His dad began to worry what his son will do if his family isn’t there for him.

A longtime realtor, Soheili’s project, 222 Meadows Walk, would be a 110 unit apartment complex at the north end of 222nd Street, on a wooded two-acre parcel with two streams. Half of the building would be affordable housing, and it would be entirely rental. There would be office space in the building, available free of charge for organizations that provide support for the people living there. His vision is that someone with autism, or a senior who is mostly independent, could live there and receive supports as needed. Each room would be wheelchair accessible, and affordable. Each unit will have air conditioning, and its own laundry facilities.

Soheili originally intended to ask $750 per month rent for a one bedroom apartment, but that has risen to $900 per month due to increased costs and delays.

It will be a green building. He plans to construct the building seven storeys high, with insulated concrete forms, and an exterior cladding that work like solar panels to produce energy.

Despite the merits of the project, it has run into hurdles. He said the project should have been approved in 18 months, but he is still dealing with city hall.

Fortis has a gas force main that runs across his property, and that has been a complication. He can’t build on it. After some delays, we was told he could get approval to use the space for parking, but must first replace the section of main below.

He got a quote for the work, and said “It was a ridiculous number.”

City hall said it wants short dead-end street, 123 Avenue, widened to boulevard standard. He needed some of the lot, and asked Fortis to give up 1.5m of their right-of-way to allow room for a sidewalk. He said the gas company asked for financial compensation.

“Any developer would say ‘I don’t need this headache,” he said.

He said the city’s director of planning has helped him work around some of these issues.

“It has been a blessing to deal with Chuck Goddard at city hall – he’s the only reason this project is still alive,” he said. But added there are some staff who “have been challenging, and put up roadblocks.”

He does not blame Maple Ridge city hall.

“Every municipality is the same – there’s no method of fast-tracking,” said Soheili.

There are too many frustrations to detail. A water leak on the property resulted in an $11,000 bill from city hall, but the city would not let him cut trees to fix it. Then he’s dealing with CHMC’s auditing requirements. A squatter living illegally in one of his cabins fought eviction.

There are layers of bureaucracy to cut through, and he said it contributes to the housing shortage.

“The only way we’re going to get housing built is go have developers who will put their money where their mouth is.”

City councillor Ahmed Yousef likes the project, and said it’s the type of development that would benefit from the concept of a concierge service at city hall. That service was suggested when the city hosted an affordable housing summit in May, and it would see developments that the city prioritizes, which serve a greater good, have a city hall contact who would help them deal with red tape.

“It makes the case for a concierge service,” said Yousef of the project. “The poor guy has been put through the ringer by just about everyone.”

Furthermore, he said projects that will house a lot of people, with professionally prepared applications, and the means to complete quickly, should be in a different stream at city hall than other development proposals.

“It makes sense that we would advocate for them,, and help them along, not make them jump through fiery hoops,” said Yousef.

He noted the city has been working at improving the efficiency of its building department, with the help of outside consultants.

“Our processes are improved, and will be improving more in the future,” he said.