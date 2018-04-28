Maple Ridge downtown BIA wins awards

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association recently won two industry awards, accepted by Dipti Chavan, the events and membership coordinator, and Ineke Boekhorst, executive director. (Contributed)

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association was recognized for running a clean and fun downtown by the BIA of B.C.

DMRBIA bagged two Best in the West Awards at the annual Business Improvement Areas of British Columbia and IDA Pacific Northwest Conference in Kelowna recently. The conference brings together BIAs from many communities, which share ideas on how to create and nurture a vibrant business area. BIAs from all over BC and Alberta submitted their best projects, events and initiatives within eight different categories.

The Clean Team is a collaboration between DMRBIA, City of Maple Ridge and Alouette Addictions to clean up sidewalks, alleyways, and entrance ways to businesses, thereby reducing the number of calls regarding litter in the morning, before opening shop.

This initiative was awarded a trophy in the category of programming and partnerships.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Spring Treasure Hunt event also won a trophy in the special events category.

“Great awards received by the DMRBIA, recognizing our revitalization efforts and events. DMRBIA is very proud to bring home these awards and will continue representing our Beautiful Downtown Maple Ridge in next year’s Best in the West Awards,” said a press release from the group.