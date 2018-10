Street scene becomes U.S. town for an afternoon

Movie crews dress up the outside of the community safety building in downtown Maple Ridge to create a winter scene in the U.S. for a movie shoot. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

No, it didn’t snow in Maple Ridge on Friday.

The white stuff on the ground was just a Christmas movie shoot that turned part of Edge Street downtown into a winter scene in U.S. town. Directors likely cropped out the RCMP vehicles parked on the streets nearby.