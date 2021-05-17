Maple Ridge elementary school exposed to COVID-19

Glenwood elementary in Maple Ridge is the latest school to have an exposure to COVID-19.
There was a person with a confirmed case of the virus at the school on May 10 and 11.
As of Monday morning, Fraser Health lists seven schools in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district which have experienced exposure events in the past two weeks.
Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.
