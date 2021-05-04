Maple Ridge elementary school exposed to COVID-19

Ecole Eric Langton elementary in Maple Ridge is the latest school with an exposure to COVID-19.

However, the number of schools in School District 42 impacted by exposure events has dropped in recent days, and has dropped to where Fraser Health lists four schools, from a high of 11 two weeks ago.

There was a person with a confirmed case of the virus at Eric Langton on April 26-29.

READ ALSO: UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

READ ALSO: Canada needs more help with COVID-19, prominent U.S. vaccine expert urges White House

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.