COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Maple Ridge elementary school exposed to COVID-19

Eric Langton latest exposed to virus, number of school events dropping

Ecole Eric Langton elementary in Maple Ridge is the latest school with an exposure to COVID-19.

However, the number of schools in School District 42 impacted by exposure events has dropped in recent days, and has dropped to where Fraser Health lists four schools, from a high of 11 two weeks ago.

There was a person with a confirmed case of the virus at Eric Langton on April 26-29.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

