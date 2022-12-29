Maple Ridge elementary school hosts bottle drive for upcoming grad class

Blue Mountain Elementary will be raising money for their Grade 7 grad class through their annual bottle drive fundraiser. (Special to The News)

With Christmas now over, many people are looking to get rid of their mountain of empty bottles and cans, which one Maple Ridge school is happy to accept.

Blue Mountain Elementary will be hosting its annual bottle drive fundraiser in a couple of weeks, which seeks to raise money for the upcoming Grade 7 grad class.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, several students, parents, and staff will be at the school to collect empties from anyone who stops by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the fundraiser but is unable to drop off their bottles and cans during this time can also leave the recycling at the end of their driveway by 9 a.m. on Jan. 14, and contact one of the organizers to arrange for the empties to be picked up by members of the bottle drive.

There is also the option to drop off recycling any time at the Express Depot with the account 604-463-6414, which will also contribute to the fundraiser.

All proceeds will go toward the upcoming Blue Mountain Elementary grad class, who are set to graduate next June.

Blue Mountain Elementary is located at 12153 248 St., Maple Ridge.

