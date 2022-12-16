Highland Park Elementary school fulfilled all of the wishes posted on its annual giving tree. (Highland Park Elementary/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge elementary school uses wishes for Christmas tree decorations

Highland Park school held their annual giving tree to benefit the Christmas hamper society

One Pitt Meadows school has a Christmas tree decorated with something much better than ornaments – wishes.

At Highland Park Elementary School, their fifth annual giving tree sat in the main entrance of the school from the end of November to the last week of school before winter break.

Plastered all over the tree were paper ornaments with written “wishes” from community members in need, which is something that principal Jennifer Walker said the school has been doing for the past five years.

“We work with the Christmas hamper society of Maple Ridge,” said Walker.

“Families apply through them, and if they choose the Good Neighbour program and they are a family in our school community, we are given their name and wish list. We write the wishes on paper ornaments on our tree in the front foyer and let our families know that they can choose an ornament and bring in a toy or gift card donation.”

This year, the tree had a similar number of wishes as last year, according to Walker, numbering in the dozens.

“We were able to fulfill all the wishes this year, and because of our generous community, we were able to help other families in need,” said Walker.

Having a giving tree is a huge point of pride for the school, according to Walker, and allows students and parents a chance to directly help local families that are struggling during the holidays.

“We have many families in our community who find it financially difficult at Christmas time to be able to provide gifts and food for their families,” explained Walker. “The Giving Tree helps them out while allowing families in our community to give back if they are able.”

“We have had many parents come in with their children and talk about the giving tree and choose an ornament together. Children are learning that Christmas is also about giving.”

