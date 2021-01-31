Little Cricket Gallery has closed their Lougheed location, and other nearby businesses are either considering closing or planning to, saying the homeless population in the area is hurting business. (The News files)

Little Cricket Gallery has closed their Lougheed location, and other nearby businesses are either considering closing or planning to, saying the homeless population in the area is hurting business. (The News files)

Maple Ridge entrepreneurs say homeless, addicts killing business

New Food for the Soul non-profit operator says they are trouble-shooting issues

A non-profit that benefits the homeless and drug users is hurting its neighbouring businesses in downtown Maple Ridge, say entrepreneurs.

Michelle Taylor, owner of the Little Cricket Gift Gallery, said the Food for the Soul centre was a key factor in her decision to close the shop that had been on Lougheed Highway for two decades. She has personally operated it for the past seven years.

Kim Guthro of Defiance Piercing and Tattoo said she used to be at her store seven days a week, but now she avoids going there. She could move the business.

“I’m one incident away from saying ‘I can’t handle this block,’” Guthro told The News.

Another nearby entrepreneur, who wished to remain anonymous, said their business plans to relocate in a matter of months.

All three talk about the problem of having homeless, drug addicted and mentally ill people making their customers uncomfortable, and the neighbourhood unwelcoming to visitors.

They all say they want to see supports for the homeless community, but question this latest non-profit’s location. All are asking why a facility offering addiction treatment, free counselling and meal programs for the homeless opened in a high-profile business location on the Lougheed Highway.

Taylor made the tough decision to close the Little Cricket storefront, moving to a pop-up shop at The ACT Arts Centre, and an online gallery at littlecricketgiftgallery.ca.

She hasn’t closed the book on Little Cricket, just the former location, she said.

Taylor –who served on the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association for four years – said the organization makes efforts to make the downtown look inviting, but high profile homelessness, addiction and mental health issues are making it impossible.

“It doesn’t matter how pretty your store is, if someone is standing in front of it, yelling profanity, with their pants down around their knees, spilling coffee all over your windows and pan-handling your customers,” she said. “No amount of paint or new signage is going to distract your customers from what is happening before their eyes.”

Some customers were scared to even get out of their cars. Inside the store, they would be “subjected to all the yelling, fighting and swearing going on (outside) while I crank my soft indie music louder to try to drown out the mayhem and provide a ‘pleasant’ shopping experience for them.”

Taylor’s employees would be met in the morning by drug paraphernalia, cigarette butts, condoms, underwear, shoes and even the occasional person laying at the front door.

Guthro’s experience is similar to Taylor’s, but recent confrontations have her considering moving after 15 years in her present location.

She was open on a Sunday, and a staff member from Food For the Soul – perhaps not aware she was working – served a homeless person a box of food right in the vestibule in front of her door. Guthro said she asked them politely to move away from her entrance, and there was a confrontation.

“Then [the non-profit clients] sometimes open my door and come on in without any masks, and you get confrontations,” she said. Now her door is almost always locked, unless she leaves it open when expecting a customer by appointment.

People loiter in front of her store, leave messes, and she has photos of them openly doing drugs on the sidewalk.

The clients of Food for the Soul are aware of her complaints, and she does get some hostility from them, she said.

Guthro said the city’s community safety officers are doing a “smoking job,” but can’t always be there when she needs them.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge redirects $225,000 from RCMP to community safety needs

“I’m not heartless to this cause, but this is my business,” said Guthro, often getting emotional as she related her experiences.

The city is looking into the issue.

When Food For the Soul applied for a business licence, the zoning of their property allowed for the uses they applied for, said city spokesman Fred Armstrong.

“The city is aware of concerns expressed about the impacts of this business’s operation and an investigation has been opened,” he added. “As a result, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.”

Aida Tajbakhesh has run the non-profit since November of 2019, offering referrals for methadone and suboxone treatment, as well as addictions counselling, housing referrals, food, clothing and generally a connection to the community.

She is seeking a larger location, such as a church or a community centre, to run her meal program.

Tajbakhesh said there were few complaints with her business until COVID-19 struck. Now there are limits on people allowed in the building – meaning they have to line up outside.

With the pandemic eventually under control, she believes Food For the Soul will once again have little impact on neighbours.

“We’re trouble shooting right now, to keep working better with the community,” said Tajbakhesh.

READ ALSO: More than 100 homeless counted in March snapshot across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

She said there is a lot of need for their services in Maple Ridge. Sometimes it can be as simple as giving a person who has been sleeping outside a place to warm up, a cup of coffee, and a personal connection. After that, the staff might get that person to see a doctor about a health problem, or even start them on opioid agonist therapy, such as methadone or suboxone.

“There is a big need. If we can all become more aware of the need, then there won’t be people falling through the cracks,” she said.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Addictions treatmentHomelessmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose
Next story
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 31

Just Posted

Food For the Soul spokesperson Aida Tajbakhesh (left) said the new non-profit sees a lot of demand for its services in the homeless community. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge entrepreneurs say homeless, addicts killing business

New Food for the Soul non-profit operator says they are trouble-shooting issues

Jack Emberly, environmentalist and columnist for The News, will be hosting postcasts on CEED Pod. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
New podcast coming to Maple Ridge

CEED Pod will tackle environmental, social and economic issues

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email, or in writing.
LETTER: Physical education essential to students, even amid COVID

Concern raised that with changes to teaching patterns due to pandemic, PE is being skipped

A new bylaw will require owners of single detached dwellings who rent two or more units on their property to obtain a business licence. (Pixabay)
Maple Ridge city council amends owner occupancy requirements for secondary and detached garden suites

City hoping new bylaws create more housing opportunities while maintaining responsible ownership

Iliajah Pidskalny’s bike is adorned with a sign advertising his cause. He has raised $21,000 for Canadian Drug Policy Coalition and Moms Stop the Harm. (Photo/Iliajah Pidskalny)
Stop the Harm: Saskatchewan cyclist riding for a cause passes through Fraser Valley

Iliajah Pidskalny rides to raise awareness, funds for Canadian drug policy change

Paramedics wheel a patient into the emergency department at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 20,000

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A leading Canadian health expert on the government’s COVID-19 task force says the pandemic has to be viewed as a wake-up call for Canada to create its own domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

Expert says variants, other pandemics mean that more vaccines will be needed

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53), Nils Hoglander (36) and Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate Hoglander’s goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canucks extend win streak to 4 after grounding Jets 4-1

Vancouver ends 10-game losing skid against Winnipeg

fd
Fire ‘deliberately set’ at Mission’s Canadian Tire to conceal shoplifting theft

Police believe crime is unrelated to previous arson at store exactly 2 years ago on Jan. 30, 2019

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose

This marks the third drug-impaired driving incident in a week, Surrey RCMP say

Generation Health is a free and virtual 10-week program for children aged eight to 12 years and their families and is offered through the YMCA of Greater Vancouver. (Generation Health/Facebook)
Free healthy-eating, active-lifestyles program offered to B.C. families

YMCA of Greater Vancouver to offer 10-week virtual Generation Health program starting February

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Most Read