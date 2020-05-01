Maple Ridge city hall. (THE NEWS – files)

Maple Ridge extends tax deadline to October

Taxes are now due Oct. 1, ‘without penalty’

The City of Maple Ridge has extended its tax deadline.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the city announced council unanimously voted to extend the tax deadline to Oct. 1, “without penalty.”

“The change in deadline provides citizens, who are struggling financially due to the impacts of COVID-19, time to take advantage of Federal and Provincial programs that are being rolled out and to stabilize their personal finances,” the announcement read. “Those who are able to pay by the due date are requested to do so. In the fall of 2020, the full impacts of COVID-19 will be better known and staff will present Council with a 2021-2025 Financial Plan.”

RELATED: Maple Ridge approves 3.85-per-cent hike in property taxes

Tuesday, council updated the 2020-2024 financial plan and reaffirmed the annual tax rate for 2020 as required under the community charter.

The city collects taxes for other organizations and branches of government, including schools, TransLink, BC Assessment, Municipal Financial Authority and Metro Vancouver.

December, Maple Ridge approved a 3.85-per-cent hike in property taxes.

Combined with hikes in recycling, water, and sewer fees, homeowners will pay about 4.4 per cent more when property taxes are due.

The average Maple Ridge house, valued at $744,000, will pay about $3,350 in taxes.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Nanaimo pilot presumed dead after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean
Next story
Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Just Posted

Maple Ridge extends tax deadline to October

Taxes are now due Oct. 1, ‘without penalty’

Hall of Fame event cancelled, Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Muslims in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows observe the month of Ramadan apart

Won’t be able to gather for community meals because of COVID-19 directives

LISTEN: Song dedicated by Maple Ridge musician to health-care workers on the frontlines

Lachlan Duncan hopes people will be reminded of the sacrifices frontline workers are making

COVID-19 relief grant for Pitt Meadows residents

Council voted unanimously for grant during Tuesday night’s meeting

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Fraser Valley poultry processing plant ordered to remain closed due to COVID-19

Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry says it’s ‘taking a breather’ while store, office remain open

China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

Ambassador Cong Peiwu also says he wants Canadians to know that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are healthy

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Most Read