Maple Ridge extends tax deadline to October

The City of Maple Ridge has extended its tax deadline.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the city announced council unanimously voted to extend the tax deadline to Oct. 1, “without penalty.”

“The change in deadline provides citizens, who are struggling financially due to the impacts of COVID-19, time to take advantage of Federal and Provincial programs that are being rolled out and to stabilize their personal finances,” the announcement read. “Those who are able to pay by the due date are requested to do so. In the fall of 2020, the full impacts of COVID-19 will be better known and staff will present Council with a 2021-2025 Financial Plan.”

Tuesday, council updated the 2020-2024 financial plan and reaffirmed the annual tax rate for 2020 as required under the community charter.

The city collects taxes for other organizations and branches of government, including schools, TransLink, BC Assessment, Municipal Financial Authority and Metro Vancouver.

December, Maple Ridge approved a 3.85-per-cent hike in property taxes.

Combined with hikes in recycling, water, and sewer fees, homeowners will pay about 4.4 per cent more when property taxes are due.

The average Maple Ridge house, valued at $744,000, will pay about $3,350 in taxes.