Maple Ridge facility recognized for oil return program

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society ranks number two in the province by BC Used Oil Management

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows residents and businesses can join the local recycling depot in patting themselves on their backs.

According to the BC Used Oil Management Association, the community ranks number two in the province for the collection of oil and antifreeze materials for 2020.

David Lawes, CEO of BC Used Oil Management Association, said the facility is one of the most dedicated used oil and antifreeze return collection facilities in Canada.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society to score so high on our top collector list,” he said.

“There are abort 300 public collection sites around the province and to be number two says that something is going really well there.”

Lawes had high praise for the facility.

“It’s really nice and well run,” he said. “They’re well known and located in a good spot in the community, so people know where to go to take back their used oil or antifreeze.

“And they do a good job of marketing themselves to the community, too.”

Ridge Meadows Recycling spokesperson Leanne Kohn said the depot is proud of its standing.

“We’re just behind Burnaby on there, and they’re a huge city, so it’s very exciting to be runner up,” she said.

Good facilities, and a long history in the city has helped it be among the provincial front-runners.

“We’ve stayed consistently open for a very long time, and people know they can bring (used oil products) here, and know where we’re located,” Koehn said.

“Once they get into a habit, it’s easy to come back, so we have a lot of repeat customers as well.”

The depot tries to sign up for all the product stewardship programs available in an effort to make itself a one-stop recycling shop, Koehn added.

“Customers can go onto our website and download the A to Z list if they’re coming by,” she said.

“They might find something on the list they didn’t know they could recycle here.”

Sebastian Fralic at oil collection kiosk at Maple Ridge recycling depot. (News files)
