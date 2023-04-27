Maple Ridge festivals get support from city hall

Grants for events that ‘make our community vibrant, engaged, prosperous and inclusive’

Maple Ridge Caribbean Fest is one of the local events to get financial support from City Hall. (The News files)

The City of Maple Ridge’s Festival Grant Program will offer $45,600 to local events that benefit residents and attract visitors to the city.

The events approved so far take place from May 1 until Sept. 30, and will get a total of $26,700.

These include:

$7,000 for the Caribbean Festival

$6,000 for Country Fest

$2,700 for Bard on the Bandstand

$2,200 for Pride in the Park

$1,500 for River’s Day

$1,400 for GETI Fest

$2,200 for Multiculturalism Day

$2,200 for Truth and Reconciliation

$1,500 for Haney Farmers Market

“The Maple Ridge Festival Grant Program helps to nurture free or low-cost outdoor festivals that make our community vibrant, engaged, prosperous and inclusive, and celebrates community pride,” said a report from Darlene Slevin, the city city acting manager of arts and community connections.

Based on grant requests from previous years, another $18,900 is being held back for a second intake of grant applications for festivals happening from Oct. 1, 2023 until April 30, 2024. This could include new events.

The grant program has been operating since 1999, offering financial and other supports for eligible festivals. It is run by a committee of staff members from Parks, Recreation and Culture; the finance department; and Fire and Rescue Service. The funding supports public safety, including road closures and safety-related equipment rentals.