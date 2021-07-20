Maple Ridge film union rep earns federal NDP candidacy

Phil Klapwyk is the NDP candidate running in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge during the next federal election. (Special to The News)

With suggestions of a fall federal election being floated, the local New Democrat riding association has proclaimed its candidate to run against incumbent Conservative MP Marc Dalton.

Phil Klapwyk will be the NDP’s representative in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding when the federal writ drops.

He confirmed it Monday, after a local party nomination meeting this past weekend.

There had been three contenders for the local candidacy, ever so briefly, with John Mogk again offering to represent the party, along with Maple Ridge city councillor Kiersten Duncan. But Duncan had to apparently withdraw after a boating accident left her injured.

Klapwyk emerged triumphant.

“I am honoured to win the NDP nomination for Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. I love this community and I’m ready to represent our voices in Ottawa,” he said.

“As a film industry professional for the past 20 years and a former small business owner, I know that Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadow communities are ready to deliver a pandemic recovery together,” said the Cottonwood area resident.

In 2016, Klapwyk was elected the business representative for IATSE Local 891, the largest film industry union in North America, representing more than 15,000 freelance artists and technicians.

“People in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge have been facing difficult challenges over the past year and will have more to overcome once the pandemic is over. I promise that I will fight for support for the people who need it the most,” said Klapwyk.

“We have a lot of work in front of us to build back our economy. I’m ready to do the work.”

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in the Lower Mainland earlier this month for daycare and SkyTrain funding announcements.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole spoke to Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge business owners during a virtual chamber meeting back in mid-May.

And this past weekend, People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier was in the Lower Mainland, including a speech Sunday at Memorial Peace Park.

