The Maple Ridge fire department started their investigation Friday morning into a house fire along 228 Street Thursday night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Maple Ridge fire not considered suspicious

Investigation is ongoing

A fire that engulfed a house Thursday evening in Maple Ridge is not considered suspicious.

However, assistant fire chief James Clelland noted, the fire is still under investigation.

Thursday night, at about 9:15 p.m. on March 17, a house in the 12100 block of 228 Street, just north of Dewdney Trunk Road, went up in flames.

If was fully engulfed by the time fire crews arrived on the scene – which was very quick, according to Alex White who lives directly behind the house with his girlfriend and upstairs roommate. He said the fire was big and spread quickly.

Three adults made it out of the house safely and were being taken care of by Emergency Support Services.

Investigators still don’t know where the fire started from or the cause of the fire.

“We are still conducting an investigation. It’s not closed yet and we will continue to do so. There are still things we are checking out. It is still ongoing,” said Clelland.

“There is no indication that it was suspicious in nature,” he said.

