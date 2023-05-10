Maple Ridge Fire Service strategic plan needs public input

Residents invited to take an online survey until May 22

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue is inviting public input into fire service in the city. (The News files)

The city of Maple Ridge is collecting data and input from the public as it develops its new Fire Services Strategic Plan that will guide delivery of fire services over the next 15 years.

Residents are being invited to share their feedback from until May 22 as part of the plan’s development.

Those who complete the online survey at engage.mapleridge.ca/firestratplan will be entered in a draw for a home emergency preparedness kit.

“The new Fire Services Strategic Plan will be a road map to guide us into the future, keeping the best of our current fire protection system and enhancing it with strategic investments to meet current and future service demands,” fire chief Michael Van Dop said. “We’re looking forward to developing an updated approach based on data, standards and best practices.”

The city has changed significantly since the existing Fire Master Plan was adopted 20 years ago. It served what was then a largely rural community with mostly single-family neighbourhoods and a smaller urban footprint. Today, Maple Ridge is a community in transition that balances its rural heritage with urban-style development and growth as defined in the city’s Official Community Plan.

The fire department has achieved many milestones over the years. This includes a transition to a composite staffing model with both career and paid-on-call firefighters, updating fire stations, improved training programs, and leading practice fleet and equipment programs.

Its staffing and response model have remained relatively unchanged amid the community’s ongoing growth, changing neighbourhoods and evolving service demands.

Development of the new Fire Services Strategic Plan is taking place over the first half of 2023, and includes community and staff input, and consultation with interested parties. There will also be performance assessment, data collection and assessment, modeling of future demand, and consideration of industry standards, best practices, city planning documents and council strategic priorities.

Service-drivers being considered during the plan development include:

• Population growth over the next 20 years to 150,000 residents.

• More development density in the town centre and residential neighbourhoods.

• Increasing growth in Albion, Silver Valley and southeast Maple Ridge,

• Potential employment and industrial growth toward the east.

• Rising demand for medical aid from vulnerable populations.

• Climate change impacts including growing risk of wildfires, floods and major storms.

• Increasing tourism at Golden Ears Provincial Park and elsewhere.

The City has engaged FireWise Consulting to conduct the research, analyze the data and make recommendations for an updated Fire Services Strategic Plan.

Following the community engagement period, the results will be considered and incorporated in the draft document to be presented in a Council report and publication in June.