Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in west Maple Ridge, Tuesday morning. THE NEWS/files

Maple Ridge firefighters on scene on 203rd Street

Traffic diverted in area of Golden Ears Way

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue are at the scene of structure fire early Tuesday morning at 203rd Street and Golden Ears Way.

Traffic is being blocked in the area. More details to follow.

Maple Ridge firefighters on scene on 203rd Street

Traffic diverted in area of Golden Ears Way

