Maple Ridge first responders rescue runner from Golden Ears Park

Woman who suffered broken ankle offers her story, and thanks to rescuers

A runner who was injured and had to be rescued from the Golden Ears Park has been generous in her praise and thanks for first responders.

Late on Friday night, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was called to assist in getting a trail runner with a broken ankle on the Eric Dunning Trail.

Maple Ridge Fire Rescue located and stabilized the runner, and took her for a short stretcher carry. Then Search and Rescue was able to get their utility terrain vehicle on the scene, and take her to the Mike Lake parking lot and a waiting ambulance.

“This was an excellent multi-agency response,” search RMSAR on their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/RMSAR/posts/5454160627943122

Lauren Askew-Larson wrote about how she was running on a “super familiar” trail with her dog on a warm and sunny day. Running down a slope, she was injured.

“I don’t even know exactly what happened but one moment we were running down the switchback and the next I was falling,” she wrote on social media. “I thought I heard a crack but really that could be anything out there right? I’m a klutz. I’ve twisted my ankle more times than I can count. I’ll just walk it off… ummm nope! Something is moving in my leg that doesn’t feel normal – my foot feels heavy and not right. I’m on the ground. Neptune looks at me like ‘What’s going on here?’ I try to stand, white hot pain flashes from my leg.”

She had suffered multiple fractures that require surgery.

Askew-Larson noted she had some gear, but left her “space blanket” behind, and noted “if I had to spend the night on the mountain I would have been severely under prepared.”

She referred to the “10 essentials” she should have had, which can be found at runlikeagirl.ca

“It was a cold couple hours sitting on the trail, and I don’t think I could have prevented my fall, but I could have made it easier on myself and my rescuers,” wrote Askew-Larson.

“Please, please, please if you are able to donate to Search and Rescue in your community do it – we will be making a donation this year (and ongoing). The work they do is amazing and I literally owe my life to them!”

 


maple ridge

