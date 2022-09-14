Maple Ridge First team holds launch event

The Maple Ridge First elector organization held a campaign launch event on Thursday at Chances Casino.

The slate is headed by incumbent mayor Mike Morden, with three councillors also looking to return to city hall for another term: Judy Dueck, Chelsa Meadus and Ryan Svendsen.

On Friday the nominations for city council closed, with Morden facing four other mayoralty candidates, and the other three Maple Ridge First members running for six council seats that will be contested by a total of 21 candidates in the Oct. 15 civic election.

The event included an overview of what these members of council have delivered since 2018, including disbanding the Anita Place homeless camp, and developing the site into a popular park.

They also listed the implementation of the Community Social Safety Initiative (CSSI) as another accomplishment, and the plan is now being copied by 15 other cities, said the slate in a press release.

There are also 14 major plans underway in the city, “securing the direction of Maple Ridge for years to come.”

“The two million square feet mixed use Haney Place mall project was highlighted as an investment secured because of investor faith in the city’s performance under Mayor Morden,” said the release.

The Maple Ridge First team summarized their platform for the continued support of a healthy and safe community, parks and recreation growth, new infrastructure, and a commitment to improvements in city services.

“My colleagues here with me today have become as close to me as my own family, we care for and respect each other and embrace our differences,” said Meadus. “We support each other. This role is stressful and demanding”.

Ryan Svendsen continued the comments by reaffirming: “We’re going to continue to invest in accessible recreation for everyone, including more parks, an enhanced tree canopy, sports fields, ice sheets, and an aquatic centre.“

The firefighter likened his running mates’ collaborative approach on council to that of a first responder.

“As a first responder, we’re asked to go into difficult decision making situations with a team. Trust is paramount, and like any high-stakes situation, I trust those around me on the Maple Ridge First team to deliver for Maple Ridge 100 per cent.”

Veteran Maple Ridge city councillor Judy Dueck said she came out of retirement because the situation in the community was dire. Dueck said she felt compelled to step up, and wants to see the rest of the Maple Ridge First plan unfold. She highlighted the importance of responsible government, and chose to join Maple Ridge First for the shared priority of “fostering an environment of fiscal responsibility, customer service, and sound government that works for the residents of Maple Ridge.”

She said Maple Ridge First used its mandate last term to make strong progress on its plan to be a welcoming, business-friendly city, open to investment and affordable home construction, and building a city that “has more of our citizens at work in the city they love, play in and call home.”

Morden said Maple Ridge First is putting citizens first, striving for residents through core tenets of service, safety and stability.

“Our city will be safe, clean, and welcoming,” said Morden. “Services will be both timely and high quality from your city hall, so you can focus on the things that matter to you.”