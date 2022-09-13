Maple Ridge food bank receives $15,000 from FortisBC

Money to go towards Friends In Need Food Bank school meal and snack program

Maple Ridge city councillor Ahmed Yousef nominated the Friends In Need Food Bank for the Fortis BC Community Giving Awards. (Special to The News)

Friends in Need Food Bank is one of three recipients to receive a Community Giving Award of $15,000 from FortisBC.

The award that rewards the positive work the non-profit is doing in the community, was announced on the opening day of the 2022 Union of B.C. Municipalities conference in Whistler.

Maple Ridge city councillor Ahmed Yousef nominated the local food bank because of the school meal and snack program where food is delivered to schools across the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School district, on a weekly basis.

This funding, said food bank general manager Evan Seal, will be used towards the program, which serves up to 150 students per day.

“We know that outcomes are far better when kids come to school and have something to eat,” said Seal. “Anything we can do to help get kids in school and continue their education is so important to us.”

The program provides sit-down breakfast, lunch, and snacks, giving the students the opportunity to connect with peers, teachers, and counselors.

“The program is more than just the food, it’s about the connection it brings for the kids to their school and the community,” added Seal. “We couldn’t do it without support from community partners like FortisBC.”

The Bridge Youth and Family Service in Kelowna that provides support to children, youth and families in marginalized communities in the Central Okanagan, and Elk River Alliance in Fernie, a community-based water charity that connects people to the Elk River, were the other two award recipients.

Doug Slater, vice-president of external and Indigenous relations with FortisBC said the company is passionate about supporting communities where they live and work and are pleased to support the “outstanding” work that the organizations do to benefit their communities.

Local government officials from across the province are invited every year to nominate a charity or non-profit project for the Community Giving Awards.

Consideration, explained Slater, is given to projects that promote safety, education, the environment and Indigenous initiatives.

For more information about the awards or the recipients go to fortisbc.com/communityinvestment.