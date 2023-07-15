Maple Ridge gets $1.8 million to keep youth from gangs, guns

New funding for the City of Maple Ridge is aimed at keeping youth away from gangs and guns. (Pixabay/Special to The News)

An additional $1.8 million has been added to the City of Maple Ridge budget over the next three years, aimed at keeping the city’s youth away from guns and gangs.

“Public Safety Canada has selected Maple Ridge as one of 22 municipalities in B.C. to develop and implement a prevention and intervention program addressing risk factors associated with gun and gang violence,” said Chad Cowles, manager of bylaws and community safety, in a presentation to council on July 11.

The funds will be used for new programs being developed by the city and the Ridge Meadows RCMP, with support from local community organizations. It was allocated under the federal government’s Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). The city added $663,000 to the budget in each of 2023 and 2024, and $379,000 in 2025.

The initiative was announced by Ottawa in March, and Maple Ridge was asked to take part based on demographics, and crime severity, council learned. RCMP Superintendent Wendy Mehat noted that neighbouring cities Mission, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack are other cities taking part in the new initiative.

Over the next three years, the city and RCMP aims to implement a plan encompassing various programs, services, and initiatives aimed at youth aged 10-24. It will be guided by three project pillars: community engagement and education, prevention, and intervention. Focuses will include creating positive social environments through community, family and service organizations, promoting social policies that support youth development, and building positive relationships and patterns of interaction with mentors and helping peers.

“This collaboration between the city and the Ridge Meadows RCMP is unique,” said Mehat, the officer in charge of the detachment. “We look forward to building a team with support from community services agencies to support vulnerable youth through early intervention and an individualized case management approach. We will be launching an initiative soon to support families and youth with the goal of enhancing resiliency, establishing referral pathways, and supporting our youth in making positive life choices.”

She said a new resource will be the Ridge FYRST team, for Family Youth Resource and Support Team. It will be made up of a police officer, youth outreach worker and a youth counsellor, and will take referrals from the school district, frontline officers, The Foundry and many other agencies and individuals engaged with youth.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Canada for their investment in the safety and well-being of our community,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy. “This funding aligns with our ongoing commitment to create a safe and supportive environment for our youth and our entire community. This is a great example of what can be achieved when different levels of government and the community work together on what matters most.”

Updates on the progress and impact of the programs and services will be provided in late Fall of this year.