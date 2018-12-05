Maple Ridge getting into gear for 2020 Summer Games

New sports facilities will help

Soccer star Karina LeBlanc helped announce games coming to Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge is starting to gear up so it’s ready to welcome the rest of the province during the 2020 B.C. Summer Games.

But a lot of bureaucracy, meetings and talk is needed before the Games get going.

First, a committee must be formed.

The nomination committee won’t have anything to do with running the event. The committee’s just needed to create a board of directors that will actually organize and operate the 2020 B.C. Summer Games, from July 23 to July 26, 2020 in Maple Ridge.

City of Maple Ridge recreation staff visited the Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games this summer to look at the venues and see how the Games are run.

“We feel very confident that the facilities we have in Maple Ridge are going to host a phenomenal Games,” recreation manager Christa Balatti told council at its Tuesday workshop.

She said Cowichan’s aquatic facility was similar to Maple Ridge’s Leisure Centre pool complex which is undergoing $12 million in renovations.

“So, I’m super excited to welcome athletes to our renovated facility when we re-open and host the aquatic events there,” Balatti said.

Some of the other venues already proposed is to have baseball at what will be a renovated Hammond Stadium and Larry Walker Field. Beach volleyball could take place at the Maple Ridge Equi Sports Centre, with basketball at Maple Ridge and Garibaldi secondary schools.

“We really have tremendous support from the school district,” Balatti said.

The schools will provide accommodation for the athletes and coaches.

She added that last September’s opening of the new artificial field at Golden Ears elementary, that’s marked for lacrosse, gives another option for that sport.

A volunteer rally will take place in the fall of 2019 with a torch lighting ceremony in March 2020.

Coun. Gordy Robson asked if Pitt Meadows facilities will be involved in the Summer Games, but Balatti said the only venue needed outside Maple Ridge will be the water sports in Langley.

“I would just like us to make sure we extend a hand,” Robson added.

“I think the relationship between us and Pitt Meadows, especially on the recreation front, is certainly going to change again and I’d certainly like to … involve them in any we can in the Games. I don’t whether we involve them in the opening ceremonies. I think we should be using this opportunity to rebuild relationships over recreation,” Robson said.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows separated their merged recreation departments in 2016 after a report noted that it was costing Maple Ridge an extra $200,000 a year, while Pitt Meadows was saving a million dollars a year.

Balatti proposed at the workshop, that Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce, the Maple Ridge Downtown Business Improvement Association and both Rotary service clubs, and a member of the arts community, all be asked to join the committee, that will create a board of directors for the Games.

The goal of the committee is to get people who can invite leaders to serve “as part of a strong and capable board of directors for the 2020 B.C. Summer Games,” said a staff report.

Balatti said more than 3,500 athletes will be in Maple Ridge for the Games.

While here, they’ll be competing on the six all-weather sports fields that Maple Ridge will have by 2020. Two of those fields, Karina LeBlanc Field and Golden Ears elementary, opened this year and two more, at Thomas Haney secondary, will open by next summer.

“It’s going to be fun to do this project,” said Mayor Michael Morden.

In addition to the athletes, as many as 3,000 volunteers will be needed to help produce the event.

Hosting the event will be done on a shoestring, with the city chipping in $95,000 in cash and staff time for the event. The school district will help out by providing 12 school sites for competition venues, while sponsorship and donations will be needed for other costs.

Council OK’d sending the recommendations to a regular council meeting.

More Maple Ridge shelter beds open when it hits O C

Extreme weather alert in place for a few days

SPECC-tacular presents Robin Hood panto for Christmas

Robin Hood runs Dec. 13-15

Bear takes up residence in Maple Ridge back yard

Finds a comfortable spot beneath porch

Maple Ridge just saved a million dollars

City’s help for Youth Wellness Centre no longer needed

VIDEO: B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

Horgan aims to cut fossil fuel use by 20 per cent and boost green energy use by 60 per cent by 2050

Closed meeting on Hill between MPs and Chinese officials planned, then cancelled

An all-party House of Commons committee of elected MPs planned a closed-door meeting with a delegation of Chinese politicians and diplomats on Parliament Hill that was abruptly cancelled today.

‘Feed a fed horse’: PETA launches campaign to nix anti-animal language

Bring home the bacon is not appropriate language, the animal welfare advocacy group said in its latest online campaign

Abuse settlements force USA Gymnastics to file for bankruptcy

The organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on Wednesday as it attempts to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces.

Canadian boxer stable but critical after traumatic brain injury: Doctor

Stevenson suffered from head trauma when he was knocked out by Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine in the Light Heavyweight WBC championship fight Saturday Dec. 1.

Peak Halifax: Photo of Crosby with Trailer Park Boys in locker room goes viral

Mike Smith, who plays Bubbles on the TV show, said the four were at the Penguins’ game vs. Colorado

BC Hydro doing good job managing billions in capital assets, says auditor

However, audit did not examine $10.7-billion Site C dam, under construction in northeast B.C.

Former BC Hockey League player thinks NHL in Seattle ‘is going to be huge’

Seattle resident Kris Wilson excited at expansion team coming to his hometown

Talcum powder may cause cancer, lung damage: Health Canada

Investigation reveals talc, commonly found in baby powder, could be linked to ovarian cancer

