A Golf Lane resident collects balls that come on his property, and donates them to a friend who golfs on a regular basis. (Neil Corbett/The News)

A Golf Lane resident collects balls that come on his property, and donates them to a friend who golfs on a regular basis. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge Golf Course neighbours say they need protection

City willing to explore solutions says director of parks

Golf balls are flying out of the fairways at Maple Ridge Golf Course into the surrounding neighbourhood, hitting houses and cars, and one parent has seen near misses of his children.

A relative newcomer to the Golf Lane residential street has taken the issue to city hall, asking that his property and his neighbours be protected from wayward drives from the city-owned course. It is near 207th street, along the Fraser River.

Dustin Bell moved to Golf Lane about 10 months ago, and has collected some 100 golf balls so far. They have dented his railings

“They have almost hit me close to a dozen times, but that is the least of my worries,” he said.

“My son who is just a baby has almost been a hit a few times by a golf ball, which would have ended his life.”

Last summer, his five-year-old daughter was sitting in a kiddie pool and golf ball splooshed into the water with her. The little girl was only startled, but her dad asserts it could have caused serious injury or worse if the shot had hit her.

Bell said he keeps the kids indoors, rather than in their own yard, for fear of golf balls.

There is also significant damage, with dents on his garage door, aluminum railings and on stucco finish.

“Everything gets hit,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s a form of trespass, and it causes damage, and it could cause bodily harm.”

READ ALSO: Residents adjacent to Maple Ridge golf course want a stop to errant golf balls

If a high net was erected along the border of the golf course, the neighbourhood would be made much safer, and residents enjoy their properties more. As it is, “You have no idea if a golf ball is headed straight for you,” said Bell.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he has had his car windows fixed after they were broken by golf balls. Now he parks on the street, close to a tall hedge and a net that provide some protection to the neighbourhood, rather than in his own driveway.

He recalled a run-in with golfers. He was outdoors, and heard a loud bang as a ball smacked into his neighbour’s house, followed by loud laughs from a foursome on the course. He walked to the fence and gave them a verbal blast.

He has lived on the street for almost 10 years, and said he fills up a vase with golf balls, and donates it to friends who are golfers.

READ ALSO: Firefighters looking for sponsors for charitable golf tournament

All the homes in the Golf Estates subdivision have registered covenants, including a statutory right-of-way. That means the City of Maple Ridge and golfers on the course are not liable for any damage to their properties.

However, the city may be ready to take some action.

“This issue has come up in the past and the city is looking to support a better outcome for residents next to the golf course,” said Valoree Richmond, the city’s director of parks and facilities.

“The city will work with the neighbours and golf course operator to explore solutions to address the concerns related to the errant golf balls. Staff will reach out to the home owners that are dealing with the greatest impact in the coming days to start this work.”

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Hallmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP intercept vehicle fleeing with infant taken from Kamloops hospital

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident impressed with frontline workers when husband hurt

From police to health professionals, everyone who cared for injured senior deserves praise

Residents of Golf Lane say they are tired of their houses and vehicles being hit by golf balls from the nearby Maple Ridge Golf Course, and worry someone is going to get killed by a wayward drive. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge Golf Course neighbours say they need protection

City willing to explore solutions says director of parks

Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray was convicted of sex assault, and is now being sued by the victim. (files)
Former Pitt Meadows city councillor sued for sex assault

David Murray was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting a teen 25 years earlier

Ineke Boekhorst with the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association says Sparkle has been a huge hit with downtown businesses. (The News files)
Maple Ridge business to get free Earth Day window cleaning

Event put on by the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA and Christian Life Assembly

Allen, Mel, and Trevor Leung pose on the Whitecaps field in Vancouver. (Special to The News)
Community rallies to support Maple Ridge man suffering from paralysis, kidney issues

GoFundMe set up to help Allen Leung and his family during difficult times

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

Nick Warmerdam and his dog Diesel are inviting locals to check out the Lakeland Farm U-pick Flower Farm this spring. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers opens for spring

Tulip farm attraction opened on April 14, open to the public daily seven days a week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
RCMP intercept vehicle fleeing with infant taken from Kamloops hospital

The baby was at the hospital receiving life-saving care

The female driver of this Jeep Grand Cherokee (right) was driving erratically with a young child inside on Highway 1 eastbound. After hitting a barrier and a parked car, she finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Video captures woman driving erratically with child after hitting barrier, car on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

Smoke seen coming from SUV as it continues to travel eastbound of shoulder of highway

Vancouver Police Const. Deepak Sood is under review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. after making comments to a harm reduction advocate Sunday, April 11. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Vancouver officer convicted of uttering threats under watchdog review again

Const. Deepak Sood was recorded Sunday saying ‘I’ll smack you’ and ‘go back to selling drugs’ to a harm reduction advocate

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday

Hospitalization up to 425, six more virus-related deaths

Premier John Horgan receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty’s Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. Premier John Horgan gets AstraZeneca shot, encourages others

27% of residents in B.C. have now been vaccinated against COVID-19

The Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha marina is getting its patio ready in hopes Mother Nature will provide where provincial restrictions have taken away indoor dining. (Facebook)
‘A lot of instability’: B.C. restaurants in layoff limbo

As COVID-19 cases stay high, restaurants in British Columbia are closed to indoor dining

Most Read