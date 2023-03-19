Maple Ridge group accepting nominations for local climate champions

The Maple Ridge Climate Hub is looking for local groups or people who are actively working to help support the climate. (Maple Ridge Earth Day Facebook/Special to The News)

One local group is putting out a call for ‘climate champions’ in Maple Ridge ahead of the upcoming Earth Day 2023 celebrations, which will take place on April 22.

Steve Ranta, Maple Ridge Climate Hub policy director, said that the organization will be accepting nominations for local people who are leading the way in the fight against climate change.

“These are the people who show it’s possible to do things right now to combat climate change; they can inspire other people in our community to take action sooner rather than later,” said Ranta.

At last year’s Earth Day events, the organization recognized seven groups/individuals as climate champion finalists.

Hudson Campbell, youth programs co-director for the climate hub, explained that these nominations are a vital part of recognizing local climate supporters.

“This is such a fantastic opportunity to spotlight some of the innovative efforts in our community to combat climate change,” said Campbell.

Nominations can be submitted through the Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s website and will be accepted until April 17.