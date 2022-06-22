Maple Ridge group calls for more homeless shelter space due to flood risks

Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters are pushing them out. Advocates are calling for more shelters space. (Neil Corbett/The News) Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters are pushing them out. Advocates are calling for more shelters space. (Neil Corbett/The News) Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters are pushing them out. Advocates are calling for more shelters space. (Neil Corbett/The News) Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters are pushing them out. Advocates are calling for more shelters space. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge homeless advocate Tracy Scott said people living rough in the city have already been flooded out of their camps by the rising Fraser River.

There are normally homeless people camped in the tree-lined river banks along the Haney Bypass, west to the area beside the Haney West Coast Express platform. But Scott said they are scrambling for new places, and is asking for more emergency shelter space.

Scott, co-founding president and director of Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society (MRSOS), estimates at least 50 people are camped in places vulnerable to potential flood waters. Her group is calling for BC Housing to take preemptive action and open the emergency shelter space already badly needed.

“These people have nowhere to go,” she said. If the province waits until the waters rise further it could be too late, “they’ll lose everything. Get it open beforehand so they’re not soaking wet and getting sick. Open it now.”

On a visit to a camp hidden near the banks of the Fraser, volunteers with MRSOS found that some tents were already floating in standing flood waters. Scott said these people are camped out in a flood plain because there’s nowhere else to go. Some are banned from local facilities, she said.

Kali Chartrand, a peer volunteer with MRSOS, is one of those who is camping out in forested areas, because she was kicked out of the Salvation Army’s Caring Place shelter in May. She and her partner were given a 30-day suspension.

She said people living on the street face “harassment” from Maple Ridge’s police, community safety officers, security guard patrols, and ‘Ridgilantes,’ so they keep out of site near the river.

Chartrant refuses to sleep in the woods by the river, because more than one of her friends has died there. However, visibly sleeping in the alleyways and parks in Maple Ridge means “we have to move three or four times, a night because bylaws is always moving us along.”

Chartrand said the Rain City shelter should never have been closed down when it was last year.

“We are being exposed to all these different elements, whether its bylaw, Westridge Security, vigilantes, the weather, or people trying to drug us and kill us,” she said. “Either way, the government has to know that the shelter here does not have enough beds for people to be safe and with the floods coming, it’s another reason that they have to do something about it.”

Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society is calling on BC Housing to immediately open a 50-bed, low-barrier emergency shelter to provide short term shelter with nowhere to go.

