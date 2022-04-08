Maple Ridge groups receive multiculturalism grants

The CEED Centre has received a provincial multiculturalism grant. (Special to The News)

Two Maple Ridge organizations have new multiculturalism initiatives, and are receiving provincial government grants.

The CEED Centre Society is getting $5,000 to fund a podcast series that seeks to create cultural connections and counter racism with first-hand stories told by those with lived experience as racialized people. The project is called the CEED Pod Connected Communities.

The WC Coalition Against Racism Society, which has members in Maple Ridge, has been granted $4,500 for the Roots, Rhythm and Resistance: Anti-Racism Symposium and Performance.

The event is billed as an anti-racism symposium and performing arts presentation featuring racialized panelists and artists to discuss organizing against racism and related forms of oppression. It will be held May 21-23 at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall, Moberly Arts and Cultural Centre, and Japanese Language School and Hall.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen a staggering increase in racism and hate incidents in B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, in announcing grants to 60 organizations.

“These grants are one of many steps in our fight against racism, helping organizations on the ground address systemic racism. This is important work, and I am grateful to everyone stepping up to build anti-racist workplaces and communities.”

Funding is provided to a range of community-based organizations for projects that build intercultural interaction, trust and understanding, or challenge racism, hate and systemic barriers.