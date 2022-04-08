The CEED Centre has received a provincial multiculturalism grant. (Special to The News)

The CEED Centre has received a provincial multiculturalism grant. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge groups receive multiculturalism grants

CEED Centre gets funding for podcast series, coalition for symposium

Two Maple Ridge organizations have new multiculturalism initiatives, and are receiving provincial government grants.

The CEED Centre Society is getting $5,000 to fund a podcast series that seeks to create cultural connections and counter racism with first-hand stories told by those with lived experience as racialized people. The project is called the CEED Pod Connected Communities.

The WC Coalition Against Racism Society, which has members in Maple Ridge, has been granted $4,500 for the Roots, Rhythm and Resistance: Anti-Racism Symposium and Performance.

The event is billed as an anti-racism symposium and performing arts presentation featuring racialized panelists and artists to discuss organizing against racism and related forms of oppression. It will be held May 21-23 at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall, Moberly Arts and Cultural Centre, and Japanese Language School and Hall.

READ ALSO: B.C. immigrant organization hopes racism mapping tool will prompt change

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen a staggering increase in racism and hate incidents in B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, in announcing grants to 60 organizations.

“These grants are one of many steps in our fight against racism, helping organizations on the ground address systemic racism. This is important work, and I am grateful to everyone stepping up to build anti-racist workplaces and communities.”

Funding is provided to a range of community-based organizations for projects that build intercultural interaction, trust and understanding, or challenge racism, hate and systemic barriers.

READ ALSO: Plane crash in Maple Ridge at Alouette Lake

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadowsracism

Previous story
Province introduces amendments that will force politicians charged with crimes to take leave
Next story
Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

Just Posted

The CEED Centre has received a provincial multiculturalism grant. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge groups receive multiculturalism grants

Gina Armstrong and her sister Victoria Vancek are raising money for the Maple Ridge Museum by selling their photographs. (Gina Armstrong/Special to The News)
Photographic fundraiser for Maple Ridge Museum

Map showing the logistics park site, which is subject to change. (CP Rail/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows critical of CP’s environmental evaluation

There are pieces of furniture along with clothes and other discarded items near a local homeless camp. A local resident offers suggestions that would help people who are homeless and the broader community. (Neil Corbett/The News)
LETTER: Litter in Maple Ridge ravine points to bigger issues in homelessness debate