Maple Ridge gun shop forced to put the safety on for COVID

Wanstall’s Sporting Goods will close their doors until Dec. 27 due to staff virus exposure

Maple Ridge residents looking to purchase their loved ones a tactical firearm for Christmas will have to shop online this holiday season, as local hunting supply store Wanstall’s has decided to close their doors.

According to a Facebook post the company uploaded on Tuesday morning, they were contacted by Fraser Health about their staff being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Due to the amount of staff who now need to self isolate we have no their choice but to close the retail store for business until Dec. 27,” the post, written by co-owner Matt Mendel, reads.

They will be running a skeleton crew and plan to fill online orders, but have said phones will be off, and they will only respond to email.

The popular gun shop have asked their customers to be patient, as shipping times may be a little longer than usual, and email responses could be staggered.

“This is clearly the worst-case scenario for a business to have to be closed during their busiest time of year and will impact our company in ways I’m sure we haven’t thought of,” Mendel wrote.

The company reported a 200 per cent increase in sales during the opening weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.


