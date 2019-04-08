Maple Ridge has another new sports field

And two more to follow this year

Maple Ridge now has another all-weather artificial sports surface following the official opening of Golden Ears Field last week.

It is located at Golden Ears elementary and across from Thomas Haney secondary, where two more artificial fields are also under construction.

Golden Ears Field opened April 4 and uses the latest material known as thermo-plastic elastomer as the playing surface, instead of the older crumb rubber. That will allow better control on the field by players and be less abrasive and odour free.

Work continues on the two other artificial fields at Thomas Haney (Telosky fields), with completion expected later this year.

Karina Leblanc Field also opened last year at Maple Ridge secondary.



