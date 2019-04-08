Golden Ears Field is now open. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge has another new sports field

And two more to follow this year

Maple Ridge now has another all-weather artificial sports surface following the official opening of Golden Ears Field last week.

It is located at Golden Ears elementary and across from Thomas Haney secondary, where two more artificial fields are also under construction.

Golden Ears Field opened April 4 and uses the latest material known as thermo-plastic elastomer as the playing surface, instead of the older crumb rubber. That will allow better control on the field by players and be less abrasive and odour free.

Work continues on the two other artificial fields at Thomas Haney (Telosky fields), with completion expected later this year.

Karina Leblanc Field also opened last year at Maple Ridge secondary.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Two more fields also under way across the street at Thomas Haney secondary. (Contributed)

Previous story
Libs say lawsuit threat needed to stop Scheer’s ‘misinformation’ on SNC-Lavalin

Just Posted

Maple Ridge has another new sports field

And two more to follow this year

Haney Bypass improvements starting

One lane will remain open in each direction during the day and night.

Q and A session for Maple Ridge supportive housing project

YouTube live event for next Monday, April 15

For the record

Jenn Smith is transgender.

Earth Day about healthy community

This year’s Maple Ridge event highlights mental, social, and economic health.

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Registered counsellor Lynn Gifford and pooch will be based in Vancouver

RCMP renew plea to locate missing North Vancouver man

Vincent Che, 60, last seen in Lynn Valley on Tuesday

‘We’re going to be better next year’: Canucks look forward

Players, coaches say more must be done after four straight playoff misses

Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Extensive smoke was billowing from the roof of an industrial building

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

Most Read