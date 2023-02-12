Britney Dack is the chair of the board of directors at Heritage BC, which organizes the annual Heritage Week celebration. (Britney Dack/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Heritage Awards celebrate those fighting to preserve history

The annual awards show will take place at Hammond Community Centre on Feb. 24

On Feb. 24, the City of Maple Ridge will be celebrating the community’s past at the 27th annual Heritage Awards.

This is a yearly event where the Community Heritage Commission formally recognizes special initiatives, accomplishments, and projects that have helped advance local heritage conservation or awareness.

At this year’s awards, there are five nomination categories, which is up from last year’s event, which only featured four.

The newest addition is the Youth Heritage Award, which recognizes an individual or group of people 25 years old or younger that have greatly contributed to the heritage conservation community.

Other award categories are the Heritage Site Award, History Hero Award, Sheila Nickols Award, and the Stewardship of a Community Cultural Asset Award.

The Heritage Awards fall right in the middle of Heritage Week 2023, which is an annual campaign from the non-profit organization Heritage BC that involves 45 different events from all across the province.

Britney Dack, chair of the board of directors at Heritage BC, explained that events like the Heritage Awards are fun but also represent an important part of B.C.’s culture.

“It is an opportunity to recognize the enrichment brought by our province’s diversity, as well as acknowledge that Indigenous culture has always existed and is woven into our memory of culture, place, and practice,” said Dack.

The Heritage Awards will take place on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Hammond Community Centre.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the award ceremony starting at 7 p.m.

Attending the event is free and includes some light food and refreshments. More information is available at www.mapleridge.ca/240.

Pop-up banner image