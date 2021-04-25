Bob Mundell (left) with Shirley Dickie and Jack Toovey at a party in Pitt Meadows to celebrate Mundell’s Nobel prize. (Edward Lien - Special to The News)

Bob Mundell (left) with Shirley Dickie and Jack Toovey at a party in Pitt Meadows to celebrate Mundell’s Nobel prize. (Edward Lien - Special to The News)

Maple Ridge High Nobel winning economist dies, 88

Robert Mundell was known as the ‘father’ of the Euro

One of Maple Ridge high school’s most accomplished graduates died on April 4 at the age of 88.

Robert Mundell went from living on a small farm in Haney to becoming known for parenting a continental currency.

He graduated from high school in 1949, attended University of British Columbia undergrad, and then Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Massachusetts Institute of Economics for his PHD. He was only 29 when named chief international economist for the International Monetary Fund.

In 1999, Mundell was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics for his work with exchange rates and international trade.

It was that same work that lead to him being known as ‘the father of the Euro.’

READ MORE: Canadian physicist collects Nobel Prize

READ MORE: Alice Munro among Nobel Prize winners urging Trudeau to deny Alberta oilsands project

In 2000, he came back to Maple Ridge to celebrate the big prize with his high school chums.

Ed Lien, who was at the party with his wife, Shirley, said Mundell told everyone gathered at the bash the story of accepting the award from the king of Sweden.

“When he was handed the prize, Bob asked him to stand aside politely, and then he sang My Way,” Lien recalled.

Mundell also sang the famous Sinatra song for the crowd at the Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

“Typical of the characters from Haney in those days,” Lien said, fondly remembering the occasion.

Mundell passed away in Italy after a battle with cancer.

Is there more to the story? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economicsmaple ridgeObituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out of the cave: French isolation study ends after 40 days
Next story
Pilot training, spare part shortages among challenges military facing from COVID-19

Just Posted

Bob Mundell (left) with Shirley Dickie and Jack Toovey at a party in Pitt Meadows to celebrate Mundell’s Nobel prize. (Edward Lien - Special to The News)
Maple Ridge High Nobel winning economist dies, 88

Robert Mundell was known as the ‘father’ of the Euro

Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News)
Voters needed for Maple Ridge Earth Day photo contest

13 entries this year

Large gatherings of people at Kitsilano Beach on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Walter Wells/Twitter)
LETTER: Maple Ridge woman critical of Kits Beach partying

The scenes inspired a local resident to create verse

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 25

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge litter has resident contemplating move

Local resident among those expressing concern about increasing homelessness and littering

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen in critical condition after stabbing on Vancouver’s West Side

One person has been arrested

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Most Read