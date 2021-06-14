Maple Ridge high school has COVID-19 exposure

Westview secondary in Maple Ridge is the latest school in the district with an exposure to COVID-19.

Fraser Health reports a person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the school on June 8.

At any time, if parents or their children develop any symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to please seek testing and then self-isolate.

Those who have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact will be contacted directly by Fraser Health’s Public Health team with further instruction. For parents who do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school. Monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

More information and resources regarding schools and COVID-19 is available on our school resources for parents and teachers page or the BCCDC K-12 Schools web page.