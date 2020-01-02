Maple Ridge hiring as leisure centre ready to open

The City of Maple Ridge is on a mini-hiring spree to ensure it has enough people to run the aquatic facility when it re-opens in February after renovations.

The city is looking for lifeguards, slide attendants, customer experience clerks and building service workers.

The city’s website also offers information on the courses needed to become a lifeguard or water safety instructor.

For those interested in becoming a slide attendant, the role requires keeping people safe while they use the pool and water slide.

The renovation of the pool will enter the final phase of the project on Jan. 3, when staff will begin commissioning, training and workspace preparation, according to the city’s website, while Feb. 3 is the date set for the soft opening of the renovated facility.

The centre is undergoing about $12 million in upgrades to the leisure pool, changerooms and lobby and will host swimming events when the 2020 B.C. Summer Games arrive here in July.

When the pool area first closed on March 26, 2018, it was estimated renovations would take 13 months to complete.

Last summer, the city announced that the re-opening of the Leisure Centre would be delayed due to structural issues discovered during renovations.



