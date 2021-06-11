Maple Ridge home draws heavy police presence

Officers with guns drawn, an armoured truck were on scene around 7 a.m. Friday

A residence in Maple Ridge drew a heavy police presence Friday morning while officers executed a search warrant.

At least three police cruisers and an armoured truck responded to a home neighbouring the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries around 7 a.m., on Lougheed Highway near the corner of 222nd Street.

Three people were arrested, Cst. Julie Klaussner told The News.

By 9 a.m. police were still on scene. The incident also drew a response from Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue, who were on scene to assist police in their investigation.

“The public can expect to see a large police presence during an incident such as this as it is always best to scale back resources after an initial incident has occurred and the scene is safely secured,” Klaussner said.

“This investigation is still unfolding and in the early stages but there are no concerns or danger to public safety.”

Officers are expected to remain in the area for much of the day.

“Further details may be available once charges have been approved in a BC Provincial Court process,” Klaussner added.

