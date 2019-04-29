Maple Ridge home taxes up by four per cent

Maple Ridge council has rubber stamped the property tax bylaw, calling for an average total increase of 4.2 per cent in taxes for 2019.

That works out to another $129 a year for an average home valued at $744,000, said a financial services report.

Council OK’d the increases at its April 23 meeting, with Coun. Gordy Robson voting against. Robson wanted the municipal increase decreased.

Three readings were given to the property tax bylaw.

When city taxes alone are considered, which pay for general operations, drainage and parks and recreation, the increase is only 3.5 per cent.

However, increases in charges for water, sewer and recycling boosted the overall property tax increase to 4.2 per cent.

Those numbers are based on an average home and will vary from that if a property’s value increased or decreased more than the city-wide average.

Robson however voted against the bylaw, saying that he expected the city to be moving towards funding its recreation costs through community amenity contributions, paid by developers, instead of through general taxes.

“I think these taxes are about one per cent too high, the increase, and I won’t be supporting it,” Robson said.

Coun. Judy Dueck though noted the tax rates were created by the previous council. Mayor Mike Morden said the previous council did the new council a huge service by approving the financial plan for the coming year.

While homeowers will have to pay the higher taxes in July, they’re owning a property that’s increased in value by almost 10 per cent, when assessed values from 2018 are compared to 2019.

In 2018, the average home value, (a blend of home, condo and townhouse prices) was $680,000. In 2091, that average home is now worth $744,000.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter