Maple Ridge homeowner slapped with charges for not securing bear attractants

A Maple Ridge homeowner was charged after failing to secure bear attractants that led to bear cubs tearing apart his truck.

According to Conservation Officer Sgt. Todd Hunter, a homeowner was charged and slapped with a Dangerous Wildlife Protection Order on Nov. 3, after he left his garbage in his truck.

“The homeowner didn’t want to pay garbage removal fees, and so had garbage in the back of his truck. Attracted to the garbage, bears got into his truck and the homeowner called the RCMP. The police responded and requested assistance from us,” he said.

When the conservation officers responded, they found bear cubs ripping apart the homeowner’s truck.

“The bears involved were a family unit; cubs. We pushed them away and out of the area, but we know they are still in the area,” he said.

This year, there have been a number of bear-sightings in Maple Ridge. Earlier this week, a large black bear was found strolling near the Laity View Elementary school. He was tranquilized and relocated.

“People just need to make sure they are doing everything they can to avoid bear-human conflict. Bears will come through the cities looking for food and it is people’s responsibility to make sure they are doing absolutely everything, not keeping garbage out, not putting out bird feeders or any other attractants that would put the bears and the people in danger,” said Hunter.

While Hunter said that they had been seeing a decent compliance in Maple Ridge, in the recent days, they had been experiencing issues with attractants.

“We have been quite busy across our entire region this year. People just need to do more,” he said.

