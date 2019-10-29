Maple Ridge homes going whole hog on Halloween

Pirate display for one, fundraiser for Crohn’s another

Two more homes are getting into the spooky spirit for this Halloween on Thursday. Terry Stanley and husband Dan have filled their front yard on 122nd Avenue and 234th Street, with a pirate ship display that will include music, lighting, and live actors. They had a dress rehearsal for that on Monday night.

“On Halloween night, we will have all the special effects going. We live on a short, quiet street so it’s good for safely viewing the display. Plus we have the best neighbours. In fact, they contributed treasure chests, treasure, building material, etc. And the neighbourhood kids have helped with the painting,” Terry said.

Lynda Sharma’s family, in Pitt Meadows, have converted their house at 11087 Barnston View Rd., into an Osprey Cemetery as a fundraiser for the Crohn’s Colitis Foundation of Canada, for the second year in a row. They’ll accept donations at the door or via Facebook or Instagram.


Dan and Terry Stanley, with help from the neighbours, have put together a Halloween show featuring pirate skeletons at 122nd Avenue and 234th Street. Contributed

Fundraiser for Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada.

