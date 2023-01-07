Maple Ridge hospital welcomes first baby of the year

Nathan and Beverley Isherwood welcomed Nolan Bradley Isherwood to the world on Monday, Jan. 2. (Special to The News)

Nolan Bradley Isherwood is the first baby to be born in 2023 at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

New parents Beverley and Nathan Isherwood welcomed their bundle of joy to the world at exactly 8:04 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, weighing 3.38 kilograms or 7 pounds and 4.5 ounces.

Beverley actually started having contractions on Friday, Dec. 30. At that time the Maple Ridge couple thought Nolan might be pretty close to being either a New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day baby.

However, Beverley ended up having to labour at home for close to 30 hours – going back and forth to the hospital. They actually arrived at Ridge Meadows Hospital at 11:58 p.m. on Dec. 31 and when the elevator doors opened, staff there welcomed them by yelling ‘Happy New Year’, described Nathan.

“At that point, I was having full contractions but I wasn’t dilating yet,” noted Beverley. So they went home again and waited another couple of days before heading back to the hospital again.

By that time, though, Beverley said Nolan was ready to go.

“I was eight centimetres dilated. He came really fast,” noted the new mom, who pushed for about 24 minutes until Nolan finally arrived.

Nathan and Beverley found out that Nolan was the first baby of the year at Ridge Meadows Hospital when they went back to the resting room and received a quilt from the Ridge Meadows Quilters’ Guild congratulating them.

Nolan shares his middle name with his grandfather on his mother’s side.

Beverley and Nolan spent two nights in the hospital before being released on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Nathan noted that Nolan was actually due Jan. 9. But Beverley and Nathan both were expecting him to come a little early.

“I just kept telling everyone, I hope he waits till January, I hope he waits till January,” said Beverley, adding that he is a very obedient little guy because he did come right away, as soon as it was January.

The parents are now at home devoting all their attention to their new arrival and welcoming the adventure that awaits them – which, so far has been very exciting and exhausting – all at the same time, said Beverley.

“We’re so happy he’s here,” added mom.